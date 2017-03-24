Menu
ON AIR NOW: Sean Hannity Mon - Fri from 3pm - 7pm
Geico

Home

Our Feed

drunk christopher

Christopher is Single

On today’s show, it was the recurring segment Christopher is Single. Something strange happened though. The segment somehow morphed into

More Information >>

talknerdy

Tech Time!

Jim Mosier, the Mayhem Tech Guy is here on the third Monday of every month to update us on what’s

More Information >>

shamrock

Shenanigans

Dr. Bruce Anderson from Florida Southern College is our political analyst. This semester he’s stopping by on Fridays to give

More Information >>

Geico
Copyright © Hall Communications, Inc. • Website By MosierData